Concrete calamity: Serial garden thefts in Norfolk County

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Norfolk County OPP are reporting four separate incidents in which garden ornaments -- some weighing as much as 200 pounds -- have been stolen in the past week.

The first incident is believed to have occurred between Oct. 18 and 20 at a home on Brant Street in Simcoe.

A number of items with "significant sentimental value" were removed from the home's garden, and the owner is pleading for their return.

They included a two-foot-tall cement angel, a garden gnome and a silver gazing ball on a metal stand.

Then in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 21, OPP say a concrete bird bath was stolen from a home on Metcalfe Street North in Simcoe. The bird bath is described as having a sunflower on top and bunnies on the side.

Jumping ahead to Saturday morning, police were called to an address on Orchard Crescent in Waterford for another theft.

A 40-year-old cement bird bath, estimated to weigh about 150-200 pounds, was removed early that morning.

It is described as a grey, two-piece bird bath, about three feet tall with a scalloped bowl that was cracked and had been resealed with white sealant.

Also on Saturday, a 200-pound concrete hawk, and a dolly, were reportedly taken from a property on Cockshutt Road in Townsend.

OPP say the theft is also believed to have taken place in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.