Concerns over relocation of SafeSpace shelter to OEV

A shelter that offers support to sex workers will soon be relocating to Old East Village, and while the move is positive news for the shelter, not all residents feel the same way.

SafeSpace London offers support to women in the sex trade, and after a long and challenging search, the agency has managed to find a new and larger location to address its expanding client base.

“At our current location, with number of folks increasing who are accessing, in combination with COVID, we haven't been able safely have our community indoors,” said Jenna Rose Sands, SafeSpace London executive director.

In early March, SafeSpace will move from Rectory and Hamilton streets to the corner of Dundas and Lyle streets in Old East Village. The new location will also house 20 resting beds for temporary shelter.

But concerns are now being raised over a lack of consultation as Old East Village tries to reinvigorate the area.

“To ensure that we're not interfering with the core-area action plan in trying to do the revitalization,” said Susan Stevenson, Ward 4 councillor.

It’s also a concern for the owner of Unique Food Attitudes, a restaurant specializing in Polish cuisine. According to Barbara Czys, a revitalization of the area has been a long time coming.

"That's what we're hoping, that's what we're looking for as a business owner,” she said.

She worries about a concentration of social agencies in Old East Village and the impact they may have.

"I've been here 11 years struggling every single day,” she said. I do feel compassion for those people but it's a very difficult time for many of us."

Sands is confident there will be positive change as a result of the new SafeSpace location and other initiatives taking place across the city that will ultimately benefit the whole community.

According to Sands, it starts with addressing the unique needs of different groups, including sex trade workers.

"What is safe for me, may not be safe for you. So, just having one-size-fits-all for resting spaces, it just doesn't work,” she explained.

Sands said her agency will be reaching out to new neighbours to address concerns and build relationships.