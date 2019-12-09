LONDON, ONT. -- Heritage advocates say if governments can’t save the Middlesex County Court House, a National Historic Site, then they won’t have the moral authority to save other heritage sites in the future.

Joe O’Neill, who represents a group of concerned citizens, says all levels of government are to blame for allowing the “most important” piece of public land in London to fall into private hands.

The group says it has no qualms with developer, York Developments, who purchsed the building and lands at 399 Ridout Street North.

Ali Soufan, president of York Developments, says, "We made a commitment. We are going to preserve the building.”