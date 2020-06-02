LONDON, ONT. -- If you are concerned you may have COVID-19 there are several options available for being assessed and tested.

An assessment centre has opened in London at the Oakridge Arena at 825 Velatta Street. Oakridge Arena is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Starting June 8 those hours switch from 9-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre at 656 Elizabeth Street is open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

A new testing centre has opened at the Tilsonburg District Memorial Hospital at 67 Rolph Street. Testing is available by appointment only by calling, 1(855) 905-6148.

The Sarnia Lambton COVID-19 Centre at the Twin Bridges Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, 153 Christina Street is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday the centre is open from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Rural Lambton COVID-19 Centre at the Central Lambton Family Health Team at 4130, Glenview Road in Petrolia can be reached at (519) 882-2500.

The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital at 19 Elm Street is seeing individuals by appointment only and must be made by a family doctor or Southwestern Public Health.

Woodstock Hospital at 310 Juliana Drive has a trailer on their property that is serving as an assessment centre. Individuals must be referred, or call 1(855) 905-6148.

As information is constanty changing, always call before attending an assessment centre.