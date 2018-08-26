Featured
Concern at Grand Bend after incident on Lake Huron
OPP Police cars are seen near Grand Bend beach on August 25, 2018
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 26, 2018 11:04AM EDT
Police officers were along the shoreline of Lake Huron, at Grand Bend, Saturday evening.
A CTV Toronto employee, vacationing in the area, took video of the scene and confirmed several OPP officers were around what appeared to be a person in distress on the beach.
OPP have yet to comment on the investigation.
The incident happened near the intersection of Oakwood and Lakeshore Drive.