Modern technology technology has provided a major break in a three-decades old murder case.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, OPP released composite sketches of a murder suspect wanted in Thera Dieleman's homicide.

Dieleman, 80, was brutally beaten and strangled to death in her Innerkip-area home on Sept. 16 1988.

She put up a fight, potentially injuring her attacker.

A neighbour found her body lying near the front door of her Innerkip-area home.

DNA recovered from the scene has given investigators a glimpse into Dieleman's killer.

On Tuesday, police told the media that Parabon Nano Labs - a Virginia-based DNA technology company - was contracted to create a composite sketch of what the killer may have looked like in 1988 and a second, 'present day' likeness.

Police are hoping somebody has information about this person.

"We believe using existing DNA evidence in this innovative way will ignite memories to help us bring a resolution to Thera Dieleman's family and her community. We urge everyone to look closely at the sketches and photos and bring information on any aspect of this murder forward for investigation," said Detective Superintendent Ken Leppert, OPP Criminal Investigation Services

OPP also want to speak with the person or persons who would was driving a flatbed farm truck seen in the driveway of the Dieleman home.

The truck was described by witnesses as red, with white lettering on the doors, dual rear wheels and a black headboard protector behind the cab.

A $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Thera Dieleman's killer is being offered.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-844-677-9414, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).