Commuters beware: Fog advisory issued by Environment Canada

A school bus is seen navigating the fog within the city of London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Sean Irvine/ CTV London) A school bus is seen navigating the fog within the city of London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Sean Irvine/ CTV London)

London Top Stories