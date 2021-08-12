NORFOLK COUNTY, ONT. -- A town in Norfolk County has rallied after a rash of recent attacks on Pride flags.

Some residents in Waterford, located just northeast of Simcoe, Ont., have created homemade Pride flags to replace those stolen from the front of the Old Town Hall Theatre.

Artistic Director Claire Senko says it’s a positive end to a difficult month.

Senko says numerous Pride flags were taken from the theatre and another, located on the main sign, so grossly defaced it had to be removed.

In the end, only one was left untouched.

“It’s discouraging. I don’t understand it. It just hits really hard when it is in your community and those belief systems are acted upon in a way that harms others.”

It’s not the first time the theatre has had its Pride flags stolen. It happened in 2019 and in 2018.

This year’s thefts come in the wake of attacks on Pride flags in two other Norfolk County centres.

Both incidents were captured on security cameras and shared by the OPP.

On June 27, a pole flying a Pride flag was cut down at Delhi District High School.

In another case, a flag pole at a private residence also carrying a Pride flag, was cut down.

All the incidents upset Abigail Boatright.

An intern at the Old Town Hall Theatre, she is also an advocate for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“The hardest part is the message that gets sent by having them taken away, especially for younger people or people who are questioning or coming new to this community. That is the hardest part for me. I was angry and upset because of the message it was sending.”

But in the days after the flags went missing, upset turned to elation as the community stepped up.

From local groups to businesses to families, Senko says the message of Pride returned to the theatre inside and out.

“The response is just this loud, collective voice that love is love, and there is no room for hate in this community.”

And with the flags displayed again, Boatright is confident, this time, the message will be heard.

“It’s something that we’re going to face with positivity and let people know what our message is and why we care about this.”

Senko says in the past the theatre has not invested in security cameras out of a belief that a criminal charge would only cause more division.

But she says, after becoming a three-time victim, that may change.