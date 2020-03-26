LONDON, ON -- The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce says some are still unclear if they're allowed to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the list of essential services has been out for few days, Chamber General Manager Kim Whitehead says there remain many grey areas, and they’re looking for clarity.

She also said the organization has asked the municipality to allow businesses to defer their business tax payments until the shutdown has come to an end.

More to come.