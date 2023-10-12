Community pans government response to Port Franks fish die-off

During the last weekend in July, thousands of fish were turning up dead in the Ausable River near Port Franks, Ont.

Frustrated residents called the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks for an investigation of the cause. What they got was an unsatisfactory explanation that the massive fish die-off was the “likely result of naturally occurring conditions.”

“People met that statement with a lot of skepticism. Anyone who lives on the Ausable River, or has been around the Ausable River, knows that it is a highly modified environment. It’s pretty denigrated and has been for quite some time,” said Phd student fish researcher Jennifer Powell, who first spotted the dead fish on July 28th, 2023.

Powell, who has been researching endangered fish species in the Lambton Shores waterways the past two summers, said the heat and heavy rain that happened prior to the fish kill happened in the waterways she’s studying, as well as the Ausable River, with one major difference.

“The study areas are adjacent to the Ausable River. They were subjected to the same natural conditions as the Ausable River, and we didn’t see any fish die off, so there’s obviously other things going on,” she said.

Dead fish seen in the Ausable River near Port Franks, Ont. in July 2023. (Courtesy of PhD student fish researcher Jennifer Powell, from the University of Toronto)

While Powell and others don’t have proof of a spill or discharge killing all the fish, they were hoping that the river carnage would be a wake-up call for the Ministry and other government agencies to take the health of the Ausable River more seriously.

“It seems to being used as an excuse not to do anything,” said Powell.

Nearly 200 Lambton Shores residents signed a letter that Dr. Powell sent the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks, on Oct. 10, 2023.

They want, amongst other things, better communication from the Ministry, the government analysis of the dead fish released to the public, and to know what the government is doing to limit future fish kills.

“The very fact that when this happened, people turned to me, as a PhD student fish researcher, because they didn’t feel like the government would listen to them or if they did respond, that they’d be responded to with an open and honest answer,” said Powell.

Dead fish seen in the Ausable River near Port Franks, Ont. in July 2023. (Courtesy of PhD student fish researcher Jennifer Powell, from the University of Toronto)