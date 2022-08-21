Community fundraising underway for London barber recovering from medical emergency in hospital

While on vacation with his family in Ottawa, 37-year-old Eddie Lopez suffered a brain aneurysm rupture while watching his daughter play in a soccer tournament on July 30, his wife told CTV news on Sunday.

Lopez was taken to Ottawa’s civic hospital last month where he was placed in a medically-induced coma. His wife, Jody Davis told CTV news that doctors said he suffered an aneurysm, seizures and went into cardiac arrest.

He is now recovering the Neuro Acute Care Unit (NACU), Davis said.

"He’s doing okay. Sometimes he will open his eyes and look at us which is nice," said Davis.

"We are trying to be positive for him and that’s all we can do."

Lopez is well-known in the London community as the owner of elevated barbers, located on Dundas and Talbot streets.

The father of two is also a restaurateur at the Cheros House of Pupusas eatery, a family-run business that began as a food truck. Now, the eatery operates out of the Covent Garden Market.

"The situation has made us realize how many people Eddie has touched," said Rebecca Lopez, his sister. "It’s been overwhelming, but we’re very thankful."

On Saturday, FC London hosted a fundraiser to assist the family with expenses during this time.

"It was about bringing the community together and showing emotional support for the family," said David Benedictis, with the FC London Soccer Club.

"Club-wide, we’re a big family here," he said. "Anytime a family needs support we jump on board."

Benedictis said they’re still counting donations.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family while Lopez is still in hospital. As of Sunday, $43,000 has been collected on the website.