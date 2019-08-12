

CTV London





The Civic Works Committee is unanimously recommending that staff issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to get details on options and costs for a bike-share program.

The privately-operated program could be a dock, dockless or hybrid system.

In addition to the “core areas” of Downtown London, Old East Village and Western University, the committee recommends adding four additional service stops in each end of the city.

The desire is to see riders able to use Thames Valley Parkway.

A business case, including costs, for the 300-bike service is expected to be presented to council in January.

That means London could have a bike-share system start rolling out by the summer of 2020.