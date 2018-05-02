

CTV London





An East London Strip Club may have to stay put for now following a debate at committee level.

Gold Diggers is currently located at 2010 Dundas Street East next to a Library and Daycare.

The owner has asked City Hall for permission to move to a property on Exeter Road east of Wellington. The area is already the site of an adult massage parlour.

Several businesses, including neighbouring hotels, oppose the move calling the area a “gateway into London,” saying it is popular with visiting families.

Following a lengthy debate the committee recommended against the move and suggested the strip club find another location.