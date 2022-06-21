Committee backs personal e-scooters on London streets but push for rentable fleet sputters

Electric scooters moved one step closer to being permitted on London streets after a meeting by the Civic Works Committee (CWC).

The committee recommended that a draft bylaw be prepared that would permit privately owned e-scooters to operate with similar rules to bicycles.

Riders could cruise on city streets but not on sidewalks.

Several delegates expressed opposition to e-scooters because they can pose a trip-hazard if left on sidewalks.

“We’ll still feel threatened when out there trying to take a walk,” said accessibility advocate Kash Husain who is visually impaired.

However, Coun. Elizabeth Peloza said a bylaw will create rules where currently none exist.

“They’re already here in London, they’re already being sold in London, and rode on public infrastructure,” she explained. “It’s just that we have nothing governing what [riders] can do with them.”

CWC members did not support launching a pilot project involving rentable hop-on hop-off e-scooters however.

Pilot projects involving rentable fleets of e-scooters are already underway in Ottawa and Windsor.