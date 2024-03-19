Committee backs Farhi Holdings’ plan for high-rise on decades old 'temporary' parking lot
A parking lot that stretched the definition of “temporary” has moved one-step closer to redevelopment.
On Tuesday, the Planning and Environment Committee supported an application by Farhi Holdings to permit a 13-storey, 126 unit residential building at 192-196 Central Ave., near Richmond Row.
The property has been zoned as a “temporary parking lot’ since 1992.
City council renewed the temporary zoning eight times.
The committee heard some concerns from the Old Talbot neighbourhood about the size of the building as well as its impact on nearby heritage.
“I’d rather see an apartment building downtown than a parking lot, so I’ll be supporting this development— and I hope it gets built,” said Coun. Skylar Franke.
Coun. Corrine Rahman echoed the desire to see Farhi Holdings break ground on the project.
“We aren’t seeing a lot of development from certain developers, so I was pleased to see this application come forward, and hope that this project goes forward,” Rahman said.
Council will make a final decision about the rezoning on April 2.
