Committee backs downtown tower with 435 unit— none are affordable housing
A skyline-stretching high rise proposal breezed through the Planning and Environment Committee, but also reignited debate about requiring developers to designate some of their units for affordable housing.
On Tuesday, Holloway Lodging, the owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, was in front of the Planning and Environment Committee seeking permission to build a 35 storey, 435 unit, mixed use residential building at 300-320 King St.
The new tower would replace the existing parking garage at the northwest corner of King and Waterloo streets.
Coun. David Ferreira praised the infill development but noted that none of the units have affordable housing agreements.
“Is there any possibility of some type of negotiation to bring in some type of affordable housing for this building?” Ferreira asked a consultant representing the developer.
Matt Campbell of Zelinka Priamo Land Use Planning responded that his client would be open to having a discussion with staff and Ferreira.
Provincial policies that permitted so-called “bonus zoning” expired in September, 2022
Through the use of bonus zoning city staff had been able to negotiate an agreement with developers that would permit a slightly larger building in exchange for including public benefits in the design like affordable housing.
Conceptual drawings of 35-storey tower proposed at corner of King and Waterloo streets. (Source: City of London)
Campbell explained that units in his client’s building were intended to be offered at market rent.
“What we are trying to do is add to the overall housing supply, and coupled with other developments in the area, is hopefully going to put some kind of dent in the overall rental rates that we are seeing [in London.]”
Coun. Skylar Franke pushed back against the notion that increasing the total supply of rental units in the city will ease economic pressure driving up rental rates.
“While I agree that supply is great, true affordable housing definitely needs to be rent-geared-to-income or subsidized,” Franke said. “I do think the narrative that we just need more supply, while comforting, will not actually solve our affordability issues.”
But Coun.Steve Lehman, who chairs the Planning and Environment Committee, argued that supply and demand do impact market rents.
“Market rates are dictated by the market. That’s why they are called market rates,” Lehman said. “Supply and demand does drive it. When supply comes onto the market, market rates fall dramatically.”
The Planning and Environment Committee recommended the high-rise development proposal proceed.
Council makes a final decision April 25.
