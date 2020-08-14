Advertisement
Commemorating Woodman: Marking the one-year anniversary of the explosion
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 8:33AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 14, 2020 10:11AM EDT
Woodman Avenue Explosion
LONDON, ONT. -- A special event commemorating the one-year anniversary of the explosion on Woodman Avenue was held Friday morning.
The gathering including first responders and organizations that are a part of the community emergency management program.
The reflection included the following speakers:
- Dave O’Brien, Director, Security and Emergency Management
- London Mayor Ed Holder
- Acting Mayor, Josh Morgan
- London Police Service and London Police Association
- London Fire Department and London Professional Firefighters Association
- Middlesex London Paramedic Services and Paramedic Services Local 147
- Lynne Livingstone, City Manager,
- CUPE Local 101
- CUPE Local 107
- Sarah Merritt, Old East Village Association President