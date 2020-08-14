LONDON, ONT. -- A special event commemorating the one-year anniversary of the explosion on Woodman Avenue was held Friday morning.

The gathering including first responders and organizations that are a part of the community emergency management program.

The reflection included the following speakers:

  • Dave O’Brien, Director, Security and Emergency Management
  • London Mayor Ed Holder
  • Acting Mayor, Josh Morgan
  • London Police Service and London Police Association
  • London Fire Department and London Professional Firefighters Association
  • Middlesex London Paramedic Services and Paramedic Services Local 147
  • Lynne Livingstone, City Manager,
  • CUPE Local 101
  • CUPE Local 107
  • Sarah Merritt, Old East Village Association President 