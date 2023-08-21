‘Comfortable Tuesday’ expected in London, Ont. region

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a daytime high of 24 degrees. A few clouds will move into the region by the evening with a low of 15 degrees overnight and a chance of showers.

“The next chance for rain across the region will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “We will see some showers move through the Bruce Peninsula and midwestern Ontario as we head through the early part of [Wednesday]. We could even see a thunderstorm”

Wednesday afternoon will be mainly cloudy with a few spotty showers and a high of 23 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.