'Comfortable conditions' Wednesday, but humidity set to rise Thursday

A nice, sunny day is expected Wednesday before a cold front moves into the region, bringing with it a chance of showers.

“A mix of sun and cloud, comfortable conditions to start [Wednesday],” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “22 degrees by noon and a forecast high of 26.”

Atchison is expecting showers Thursday as cold front approaches, “The humidity will climb in advance of that front. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm heading into Thursday evening.”

After the humidity rises Thursday, Friday will be more comfortable in terms of temperature.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low 17.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Sunny. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.