Comfortable and cloudy across London, Ont. Saturday

Saturday will be mainly cloudy in and around the Forest City with pockets of sunshine throughout the day and a high of 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance of showers and a low of 12.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with showers expected and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 18 degrees.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 21.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 25.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.