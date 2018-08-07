Featured
Comedian John Cleese to play Bud Gardens next year
John Cleese arrives at the Britweek launch party at the British Consul Generals' residence in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 24, 2008. (AP / Matt Sayles)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 12:00PM EDT
Legendary funny-man John Cleese will be performing in London next year.
The comedian best known for his work on Monty Python's Flying Circus and Fawlty Towers has a show at Budweiser Gardens on May 16.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. online and at the box office.
They range in price from $72 to $142.