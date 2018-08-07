

CTV London





Legendary funny-man John Cleese will be performing in London next year.

The comedian best known for his work on Monty Python's Flying Circus and Fawlty Towers has a show at Budweiser Gardens on May 16.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. online and at the box office.

They range in price from $72 to $142.