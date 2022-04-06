Combating climate emergency will change how Londoners live, work, and commute
London’s mayor and councillors unanimously backed the city’s Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) on Tuesday.
Three years after council declared a climate emergency, the strategy developed by civic administration plots a course to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Following one of the largest public participation meetings since the pandemic began, the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) unanimously (15-0) backed the CEAP, noting the strategy will evolve over time.
Coun. Shawn Lewis emphasized that achieving the emission targets will require widespread action.
“We have to get the majority of people buying into taking the steps that are necessary, or this will fail,” Lewis warned.
The first set of milestones come in 2030— just eight years away. They include:
- 30-50 per cent reduction of in-city automobile trips (550/yr in 2019)
- 50 per cent of km travelled on London roads in zero-emission vehicles (0.5% in 2021)
- 50 per cent less fossil fuel use by buildings
- 60 per cent waste diversion from landfill (33% in 2021)
- 40 per cent less embodied emissions from newly constructed buildings
- 25 per cent more carbon removal from air via nature and technology
Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen warned that large economies like China and India must follow suit.
“Here in little ol’London we can do all of these nice things we’re talking about, and it may not make any difference,” Van Meerbergen said.
“I trust the city staff at this point to keep us on track by creating four-year targets tied to council budget cycles,” said Coun. Mariam Hamou.
Council is expected to rubber stamp its support for the action plan April 12.
The mayor is confident that Londoners will support the changes necessary to curb carbon emissions.
“Londoners understand that we all have a part to play in this, for ourselves, our families, and the planet.”
