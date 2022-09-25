Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, police, EMS and fire crews were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road in Thames Centre for a report of a serious collision involving two vehicles.

Police say that because of the collision, one person has died.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road remain closed while police investigate.

The cause of the crash and condition of the other occupants remain unknown at this time.

Police ask that anyone with relevant information to please contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.