Collision involving ATV and school bus turns fatal

The driver of an ATV has died after a collision involving a school bus Thursday afternoon in Norwich Township.

According to a press release from Oxford County OPP, at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a collision on Highway 59, just north of Airport Road in Norwich Township, Ont.

The scene was attended by OPP, fire crews and EMS, and the investigation revealed that an ATV and a school bus had collided at that location.

Police say the lone occupant of the ATV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later succumbed to their injures in hospital.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team aided in the investigation.

Roads were closed for several hours for the investigation, but have since been re-opened.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video from the area that may have captured the collision to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.