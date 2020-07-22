LONDON, ONT. -- A woman was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Riverside Drive Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. a vehicle left Riverside and slammed into a tree on the south side of the road just east of Beaverbrook Avenue.

The original concern was that the car had gone down a steep embankment at that spot.

London fire crews were able to get the woman out quickly and she was transported to the London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus.

She was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

As of the noon hour police investigators remained on scene.