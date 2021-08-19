Collision in west London, Ont. sends one person to hospital
A two-car crash shut down a portion of Commissioners Road West, west of Wonderland Road Thursday afternoon.
One person, witnesses report was a senior female, was taken to hospital after two cars collided around 3:30 pm.
One of the cars, red in colour, suffered heavy damage to its driver-side. It also lost a rear passenger wheel during the collision.
A relative of the driver of that vehicle, who attended the scene, says his family member was uninjured.
The other vehicle, a blue crossover, sustained less damage but ended up on the front lawn of a neighbouring home.
London police, fire and EMS officials attended the scene.
