Collision in Brockton, Ont. Sunday leaves one person dead

A motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 at Bruce Road 3, west of Walkerton has resulted in the death of one person.

OPP responded to the Municipality of Brockton on Sunday, just before 3 pm.

The road is closed, and will remain closed while emergency crews assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.