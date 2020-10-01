LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police shut down a large portion of Indian Road overnight and into Thursday morning following a collision.

Details regarding injuries have not been made available but police say they will provide an update later Thursday.

For now all that is known is that a collision at the intersection of Indian Road and Talfourd Street forced the closure between Wellington Street and Devine Street.

Police say they are conducting an investigation and that the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more to come…