LONDON
London

Collision at Highbury Avenue sees traffic rerouted

London police
Southbound traffic on Highbury Avenue from Hamilton Road was closed to vehicular traffic for some time on Monday afternoon while emergency crews were on the scene of a collision at Commissioners Road.

One person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the road has since reopened to through traffic. 

