The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a cold weather alert starting Thursday night.

The temperature is expected to drop considerably Thursday night and reach -15°C overnight this weekend.

The alert will continue until Monday.

“The rapid drop in temperature expected tonight will be a quick change from the warmer weather we’ve been experiencing this week,” said Randy Walker, public health inspector.

“We need to prepare and to make sure that we’re not caught in the extreme cold unexpectedly. At these temperatures, the cold can damageexposed skin in a matter of a few minutes.”

The MLHU said it’s important to not underestimate the dangers of cold weather. Overexposure may result in hypothermia, which occurs when a person’s body temperature drops below normal.

Symptoms can include pale skin, lethargy, confusion and hallucinations. Individuals may shiver in early stages of hypothermia, but shivering may decrease as body temperature drops.

The health unit is also advising local agencies that provide shelter and assistance to the homeless to prepare for an increase in demand for their services.

If you see someone who is outdoors and in distress due to the cold, contact London

CAReS at 519-667-2273. If you feel the situation is a medical emergency, call 911.