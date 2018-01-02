Featured
Cold weather alert issued by MLHU, extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada
People make their way to work in Toronto during a deep freeze Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Mark Blinch)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 3:44PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 3:55PM EST
The frosty forecast has resulted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue a cold weather alert and Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning.
Daytime highs are only expected to reach -15C Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will reach into the -30s and colder with windchill Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Anyone spending time outside should be properly prepared for the conditions.
“At these temperatures, the cold can damage exposed skin in a matter of a few minutes, so it is important to cover up and to dress in layers. It’s also very smart to wear a hat and insulated gloves or mittens as
body heat is lost through our heads and extremities," says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.
Residents who see someone in distress due to the cold, contact London CAReS at 519-667-2273, but call 9-1-1 if it's an emergency.