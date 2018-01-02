

CTV London





The frosty forecast has resulted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue a cold weather alert.

Daytime highs are only expected to reach -15C Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will reach into the -30s and colder with windchill Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Anyone spending time outside should be properly prepared for the conditions.

“At these temperatures, the cold can damage exposed skin in a matter of a few minutes, so it is important to cover up and to dress in layers. It’s also very smart to wear a hat and insulated gloves or mittens as

body heat is lost through our heads and extremities," says Randy Walker, Public Health Inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

Residents who see someone in distress due to the cold, contact London CAReS at 519-667-2273, but call 9-1-1 if it's an emergency.