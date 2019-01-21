

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit has extended a Cold Weather Alert into Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures continue.

Environment Canada is calling for a deep freeze overnight Monday into Tuesday with a low of -20C and wind chill values of -24C.

On Tuesday, the Cold Weather Alert will end, with temperatures expected to climb back up to a daytime high of -4C.

An Extreme Cold warning issued by Environment Canada over the weekend has ended, as the cold moves to the northeast.

Meanwhile the storm that brought the bitter cold, also brought snow that shut down Highway 402 from Sunday night to mid-morning Monday.