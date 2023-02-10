Cold comfort: Mission Services of London preparing for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Officials with Mission Services of London are bundling up and getting ready for the Coldest Night of the Year.

The Feb. 25 fundraiser is a walk throughout the community designed to show what it's really like for those experiencing homelessness.

"I think when we walk the route this year, you're going to see that there is a lot of people living on the streets and it's cold. It's very cold at night, says Sionainn Pryce-Hynes, development officer with Mission Services. "So we really want people who are walking with us to experience what it would be like to be outside on such a cold, cold evening."

All local money raised will stay here in London.

The walk begins at 4 p.m. at the BMO Centre at 25 Rectory St.

Click here for more information or to register.

With files from CTV London's Jim Knight