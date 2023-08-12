Col. Chris Hadfield draws hundreds to Sarnia, Ont. Airport for Aviation Rally
It was a dream come true for Air Cadets Justin and Lucas Hunter.
The 15-year-old twins from Sarnia, Ont. had a few minutes up close with Col. Chris Hadfield, a retired astronaut.
"I’ve loved him since I was a kid, watching his space videos all the way through grade school," says Lucas Hunter, 15, a member of the 44 Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets.
His bother Justin says Hadfield inspired him to get interested in flying, space and technology.
"Knowing that he (Hadfield) was a pilot in the military for a while, I joined the military air force," says Justin Hunter.
"I eventually want to fly certain planes, helicopters, stuff like that, and maybe get the chance to go space on my own."
Col. Chris Hadfield, signs a book for Justin and Lucas Hunter. The 15-year olds are aspiring air force pilots (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)Hadfield spent the day signing books and meeting fans as part of the Sarnia Ontario Aviation Rally Fly-in. It was held at the airport which bears Hadfield’s name.
"I decided to be an astronaut when was 10 years old," says the 63-year-old Hadfield.
"But I had no idea how to be an astronaut. You need role models; you need people who have hopefully shown you the path. So be able to provide that role model for some young Canadians, it's an enormous privilege for me at this stage."
Planes were flying in and out all day with guests getting up close to aircraft all in support of Pathways Health Centre for Children.
In 2022, the event raised 5,000 for the local organization, but this year with sponsorships, they expect to blow past that number.
Rain kept many planes and patrons away, but they still had a great turnout.
"We want people from Sarnia to come out and see their airport," says Mark Seibutis, co-organizer and Canadian Owners’ and Pilots’ Association (COPA) Flight 7 vice-president.
"Most people have never been on this side of the fence to see what goes on. If they're educated about the airport, it's easier for them to talk to their politicians and to support the airport when issues come up."
The inaugural event was held in 2021 to show support for the airport when there was concern about its future.
Sarnia City Council has agreed to subsidize operations for three years after Air Canada left the airport.
Seibutis says he’d love an airline to return full-time to this airport, but in the meantime, they need to showcase its importance.
Patrons check out aircraft during the Sarnia Ontario Aviation Rally Fly-in (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)"General aviation activity brings business and money to town," says Seibutis.
"It delivers corporate clients, farm, ag work, coast guard, police, military. Where would they go if we didn't have the airport?"
Hadfield agrees that a city the size of Sarnia needs more than just roads and railroads.
"They need aviation travel as well," says Hadfield.
"So when you start thinking long term, of course Sarnia needs that airport. There have been airlines here for the last 50 years in and out, so you have to look not just look short term, you’ve got to look long term."
This event is also to honour COPA 7 member John Shelley. In August 2022, the 65 year old tragically died when his plane crashed just outside the Stratford Municipal Airport.
"He was part of the first two events, and remains a part of it even though he's gone," says Seibutis.
The festivities continue Sunday when the Sarnia Street Machines host a "cars and coffee" event in the main terminal parking area from 9 a.m. to noon.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
Deadly wildfires that swept with alarming speed and strength through the Hawaiian island of Maui reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive a conflagration that has taken at least 80 lives.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say
With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista added to Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre
The familiar song of “Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se” echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood
Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex BJJ students train with UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie
For many students of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, their first glimpse of the martial art was in 1993 when 26-year-old Royce Gracie submitted three opponents in one night to become the inaugural UFC Tournament Champion. Thirty years later, the pioneer of mixed martial arts is continuing to share his knowledge with some of those same students who grew up watching his fights.
-
The death of a Windsor legend, council discusses backyard fires and a new hotel opens: Top Windsor stories this week
Long weekend traffic reports, the death of a Windsor icon and the opening of a new hotel.
-
Speeders caught in Windsor have vehicles impounded
Patrol officers made two separate stops earlier this week with drivers travelling well over the speed limit.
Barrie
-
Severe weather postpones performances at Boots and Hearts Music Festival
A severe weather system that moved through parts of central Ontario brought performances to a standstill on Saturday on day three of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival.
-
Vandals destroy bathroom at cottage country park
Muskoka Lakes Township is cleaning up after a bathroom at a park was vandalized.
-
One person seriously injured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
One person was seriously injured after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Subject of last month's North Bay manhunt charged in southern Ont. bank robbery
The subject of a multi-province manhunt has been officially charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Orillia in early July.
-
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
-
Pouring rain, waves did not stop youth regatta championships on North Bay’s Trout Lake
The rainy and stormy weather didn’t keep the boys and girls off Trout Lake in North Bay in the Eastern Ontario U12 and U14 Regatta Championships.
Ottawa
-
Business owners left with hefty clean up bills following Thursday's flash flooding
The expensive and lengthy clean up continues after heavy rain triggered flash flooding in several parts of Ottawa. Roads turned into rivers and parking lots looked like small lakes on Thursday, after between 38 and 100 mm of rain fell on the capital.
-
Winning $55M Lotto Max ticket sold in Ottawa
The winning Lotto Max ticket from Friday's draw worth $55 million was sold in Ottawa, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Cyclists ride to defend active parkways as data shows cycling/pedestrian traffic on Queen Elizabeth Driveway
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
Toronto
-
Two people found dead following house fire in Vaughan
Two people have been found dead following a house fire in Vaughan.
-
Police investigating after two people shot in downtown Toronto
Two people are seriously injured after being shot in downtown Toronto.
-
Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista added to Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre
The familiar song of “Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se” echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday.
Montreal
-
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
-
Closure of Montreal homeless shelter met with relief, uncertainty in Chinatown
The City of Montreal says a homeless shelter in Chinatown will close, creating concerns about what will happen next. For years, Chinatown residents say their neighbourhood was like a sanctuary just steps from downtown.
-
Body found by river in the Laurentians believed to be missing camper
After several hours of searching, Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers discovered an unconscious person on the Ottawa River and Red River banks in the Laurentians.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Children of man who died in N.S. floods question why roads open, alerts delayed
The children of a man who died in the N.S. floods are asking questions on why alerts were delayed and why roads were open .
-
Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage
Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba restaurant industry running low on liquor as strike stretches on
The food and beverage industry is having to go the extra mile to secure liquor, but the cost to do it is running up a tab.
-
Police close McGillivray after fatal motorcycle crash
Winnipeg police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard Friday night.
-
'Bring science to the street': Soapbox Science encourages gender diversity in STEM fields
A group of Winnipeg scientists got up on their soapboxes at The Forks Saturday, encouraging young women and non-binary people to pursue a career in STEM.
Calgary
-
Man killed in shooting in parking lot at Market Mall in Calgary
A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of Market Mall in Calgary Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary food outreach group supporting single mothers in need amid rising grocery prices
A Calgary outreach group is offering a helping hand to local single mothers in need as the cost of food hits staggering highs due to rising inflation.
-
2 shot in parking lot of Deerfoot City Mall Friday night
Two people were shot Friday night in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park
Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.
-
Tactical unit called to area near Mill Woods school, report of gun unfounded: police
The Edmonton Police Service tactical unit responded to an area near an Edmonton school on Saturday after a report of a male with a gun.
-
'Logistical headache': Northern Alberta chief on rebuilding hundreds of homes destroyed by wildfire
The rebuilding process is slowly getting underway in Fox Lake on the Little Red River Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
Average asking rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Vancouver tops $3,000
Vancouver landlords are seeking, on average, more than $3,000 per month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city, according to the latest monthly data from Rentals.ca.
-
'It's never too late to start': Seniors compete in 48th annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships
The 48th annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships have returned this weekend, and for the first time in many years, the event is being held in British Columbia.
-
Heat warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings for a large swath of B.C.'s South Coast, including eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.