LONDON, ONT. -- A Canadian truck driver has been charged after allegedly trying to import almost 80 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl at the Blue Water Bridge.

U.S. customs officials were examining a truck leaving the U.S. through Port Huron, MI around two o'clock Friday morning.

The truck was coming from California with a load of flavouring syrup.

Officials say several bricks of the drugs were discovered in the truck's cab and the driver was arrested.