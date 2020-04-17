Cocaine and fentanyl headed to Canada seized at Blue Water Bridge
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 3:38PM EDT
Cocaine and fentanyl were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Blue Water Bridge on Friday, April 17, 2020. (@CBPGreatLakes / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- A Canadian truck driver has been charged after allegedly trying to import almost 80 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl at the Blue Water Bridge.
U.S. customs officials were examining a truck leaving the U.S. through Port Huron, MI around two o'clock Friday morning.
The truck was coming from California with a load of flavouring syrup.
Officials say several bricks of the drugs were discovered in the truck's cab and the driver was arrested.