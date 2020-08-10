LONDON, ONT -- Despite border closures and the risk of COVID-19 the annual Port Huron Float Down is expected to take place this Sunday, and it has first responders on high alert.

The RCMP tweeted that they will be taking extra precautions this year to ensure the safety of participants.

Concerns are mounting as in previous years the Float Down has resulted in several people being blown onto the Canadian side due to currents and winds.

The Canadian border remains closed due to COVID-19 until at least Aug. 21.

The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards issued a joint statement regarding the event, which can be read in full here.

The Coast Guard notes that this remains an un-sanctioned event that poses risks to participants and those using the waterway.

During this year’s Port Huron Float Down, our RCMP officers will be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of participants and remind everyone to follow local COVID-19 guidelines such us maintaining social distancing. #FloatDown #BorderIntegrity #Covid19 ^bh pic.twitter.com/IbcTlBloxc — RCMP in Ontario (@RCMPONT) August 10, 2020

In 2016 roughly 1,500 people got blown onto the Canadian side due to high winds and heavy rain.

In 2014 a 19-year-old drowned during the event.

While water safety is a major concern, this year also presents a challenge when it comes to physical distancing and the spread of COVID-19.

Both the RCMP and the Coast Guard say they are employing additional measures to ensure safety, but neither has said that they will block the event from happening.