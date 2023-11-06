CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services withdraws application for homeless hub
One of the agencies approved to take on two locations for London’s proposed homeless hubs is withdrawing its proposal due to “circumstances beyond (its) control.”
The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services issued a news release Monday morning saying the organization informed the city on Friday it cannot proceed with its original proposal for the hub.
“Our proposal for a Hub was driven by a sincere desire to assist the most vulnerable members of our community,” the release said. “We believe this project aligned with our core values, and we were fully committed to making it a reality.
However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer able to proceed with the execution of our proposal. It is with great disappointment that we announce our decision to withdraw our proposal for the Hub at 705 Fanshawe Park Road and 566 Dundas Street.”
The organization said its proposal included both the transitional and respite beds at these locations. It is now actively looking into other options to host respite beds in time for winter.
The City of London approved moving forward with five homeless hub locations on Oct. 6 after a long awaited debate. The locations approved were the Atlohsa Family Healing Services (Indigenous hub) at 550 Wellington Road, Youth Opportunities Hub at 329 Richmond Street and 800 Commissioners Road, as well as the CMHA’s women and female-identifying hubs at 556 Dundas Street and 705 Fanshawe Park Road West.
The hubs would serve Indigenous, youth, women and female-identifying homeless populations.
CMHA’s proposed hubs planned to offer 10 respite beds at its Dundas St. location and 20 transitional beds at its Fanshawe Park Rd. W location.
“We wish to emphasize that our commitment to helping individuals in need remains steadfast, however, we are also committed to doing what is right,” the organization said.
The organization says the city supports its withdrawal.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
