Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in London region
As the London area gets some relief from the heat, possible thunderstorms may be rolling into the region Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, the day is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers starting late morning and into the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 24C with a humidex of 30.
The evening is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain, becoming partly cloudy by midnight.
Temperatures will fall to about 14C for a cooler evening.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
- Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
- Sunday: Cloudy. High 22.
The average temperature for this time of year is 23C.
