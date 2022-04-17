Cloudy with a chance of flurries on Sunday
Environment Canada is calling for clouds and possible flurries in the London area on Sunday.
According to the forecast, the day will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries around noon and a high of 6C.
The clouds are expected to clear in the evening with winds gusting up to 15 km/h with a low of -5C and a windchill of -9C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Monday: Increasing cloudiness with snow at times starting near noon with snow or periods of rain in the afternoon, local snowfall could amount to 5cm. High of 5C with a low of 1C.
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a high of 5C. At night, clear with a low of -3C.
- Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 8C. At night, rain with a low of 5C.
- Thursday: Periods of rain with a 15C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 5C.
- Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9C.
The average high for this time is 12C and an average low of 1.2C.
