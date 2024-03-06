LONDON
London

    • Cloudy start to Wednesday, temperatures still above normal

    A slight chance of drizzle Wednesday morning, but temperatures remain well above normal for this time of year in the London region.

    According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison a normal daytime high is closer to 2 C.

    "Cloud cover will start to thin out towards midwestern Ontario Wednesday evening, and then Thursday, a beautiful day with high pressure still firmly in control. Lots of sunshine on the way and temperature wise, still holding above normal," said Atchison.

    Showers do start to move into the forecast towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 8

    Wednesday Night: Overcast. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

    Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind east 30 km/h. High 11.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 10.

    Saturday: Rain. High 7.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. High plus 2.

    Monday: Sunny. High 7.

