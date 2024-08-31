LONDON
London

    • Cloudy skies but comfortable conditions expected this holiday weekend

    This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Sean Donnelly) This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Sean Donnelly)
    Weather this long weekend will be mixed, but comfortable.

    On Saturday, expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the morning, but clearing in the afternoon with a high of 26 degrees, feeling like 30.

    Clear skies expected Saturday night with a low cooling down to 14 degrees.

    On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers is possible, with a high of 21, feeling like 26.

    The weekend is far from a washout, however.

    On Labour Day Monday, expect sunny skies and a high of 21 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Saturday: Showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

    Saturday night: Clear. Low 14.

    Sunday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 21. Humidex 26.

    Monday: Sunny. High 21.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 23.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 26.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

