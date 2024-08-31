Cloudy skies but comfortable conditions expected this holiday weekend
Weather this long weekend will be mixed, but comfortable.
On Saturday, expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the morning, but clearing in the afternoon with a high of 26 degrees, feeling like 30.
Clear skies expected Saturday night with a low cooling down to 14 degrees.
On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers is possible, with a high of 21, feeling like 26.
The weekend is far from a washout, however.
On Labour Day Monday, expect sunny skies and a high of 21 degrees.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Saturday: Showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
Saturday night: Clear. Low 14.
Sunday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 21. Humidex 26.
Monday: Sunny. High 21.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 23.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 26.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A woman's killing was unsolved for 44 years. A cigarette butt just led to an arrest, police say
DNA evidence from a cigarette butt has led to an arrest in the 1980 killing of a woman in Washington state, police said this week.
Here's why some allergy experts don't think peanut bans are a good idea
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
A Norwegian princess marries an American self-styled shaman in front of a star-studded audience
Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman on Saturday in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.
Police say 2 people who were attacked during London's Notting Hill Carnival have died
Two people who were critically injured in attacks while attending London’s Notting Hill Carnival earlier this week have died, police said Saturday.
OPINION Is it getting too expensive to raise a child in Canada?
If you're planning to have a child or are curious about the costs of raising one in today's economy, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you budget for a new baby, and explains some of the benefits and tax credits available to new parents.
Vancouver family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin in front yard
A family's front yard has been turning heads in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood – because of one giant addition that's taken root in the garden.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Police use Taser to subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania
A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pa., stormed into the press area as the former president spoke and was surrounded by police and sheriff’s deputies before eventually being subdued with a Taser.
Cyclists urged to wear Gaudreau Flames jerseys at Friday night bike ride
A Calgary cycling group is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.