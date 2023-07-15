Cloudy and rainy conditions expected this weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City and surrounding area, with a high chance for showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Saturday’s high is 25 degrees.
Saturday night will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 17.
You can expect similar conditions on Sunday. There’s a chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 27 degrees.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a low of 17.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
Fungi could be crucial in storing emissions and fighting climate change, study finds
A new study found that fungi stores a third of carbon from fossil fuel emission, playing a major role in the fight against climate change.
Kitchener
-
Ribfest returns to downtown Kitchener
Sweet, smoky and always saucy. Ribfest returns to Victoria Park in downtown Kitchener this weekend.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
-
Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo building
An SUV hit a Waterloo building early Saturday morning, and police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Windsor
-
Early morning shooting leads to attempted murder charge
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for attempted murder following an early morning shooting Saturday.
-
‘Barbie has always been an inspiration’: Barbie’s silver screen treatment an exciting time for fans
A Windsor woman showcases her massive Barbie doll collection ahead of the release of the new Barbie movie.
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
Barrie
-
'I've given up,' 2 years since Barrie tornado and many residents are still waiting to return home
Two years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen unfinished houses.
-
Barrie man charged with speeding over 100km/h on city street, spits in officer's face
A Barrie man accused of speeding over 50 kilometres per hour on a city street and spitting in the face of an officer faces multiple charges.
-
'This affects more than just celebrities’: Hollywood's lingering strikes threaten Canadian media
A labour disruption of historic proportions is perhaps the last thing the Canadian film and TV industry needed.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
Ottawa
-
More than one tornado could have hit Ottawa on Thursday: NTP
Researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University are in Ottawa investigating the damage from Thursday's storm, and there are possible signs more than one tornado touched down.
-
Here's what experts say could help keep roofs from blowing off in the event of a tornado
As the cleanup continues after a tornado ripped through the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, researchers at Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project suggest a $200 hurricane tie could have prevented some of the roof damage to homes in the area.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in June
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the capital surpassed $2,000 a month in June, as rental rates continued to rise in Ottawa and across Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
-
Mississauga readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest at city hall
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
'I feel like I'm not welcome': Refugees describe 'crisis' on Toronto's streets
Dozens of frontline organizations working to help refugees held a news conference Friday outside of a shelter intake centre in downtown Toronto to call on the government to urgently address a situation which many are calling a crisis.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
Vehicle caravan protests Quebec French-language law in Montreal
A caravan of vehicles is cruising through Montreal on Saturday protesting Quebec's French-language law, Bill 96.
-
Driver who hit 2 construction workers turns himself in, not facing charges: Montreal police
A driver who injured two road workers in a hit-and-run at a construction site earlier this week has turned himself in and was released without charges, Montreal police said Friday.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
Winnipeg
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries plan strike, province-wide walkout
Employees with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are planning a one-day province-wide walkout next week, the workers' union announced Friday.
Calgary
-
Milk River ER closed for a week due to physician shortage
The Milk River emergency room is shutting down for a week.
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday, offering support for the invaded country in its war with Russia while demonstrating his own nation's cooperation with NATO.
Edmonton
-
Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies
The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.
-
1 man arrested after shots fired in Wabasca, Alberta
One person is under arrest after shots were fired in a neighbourhood in Wabasca late Thursday night.
-
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
Vancouver
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Decision to reactivate Vancouver fountains that use drinking water questioned amid B.C. drought concerns
The recent decision to reactivate several Vancouver-owned fountains that use millions of litres of drinking water annually is being scrutinized as B.C. officials sound the alarm about worsening drought conditions across the province.