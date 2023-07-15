Cloudy and rainy conditions expected this weekend

Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City and surrounding area, with a high chance for showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Saturday’s high is 25 degrees.

Saturday night will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 17.

You can expect similar conditions on Sunday. There’s a chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 27 degrees.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a low of 17.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.