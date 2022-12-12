Cloudy and cool start to the week in Windsor-Essex

A cool, yet seasonal week is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Precipitation will so far hold off until later in the week with a brief warm up on Thursday.

Monday: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.