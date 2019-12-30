LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP say one of their officers was almost hit at a RIDE program Sunday.

Police say about 1:30 p.m. on Perth Road 180 near Cromarty a vehicle approached at a high rate of speed and failed to slow down.

They say full emergency lights were activated on the cruiser and the officer was wearing a highly reflective coat.

The officer had to take evasive action to prevent being struck, police say.

With assistance of Huron OPP the vehicle was located and stopped.

A 54-year-old London man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and stunt driving for driving too close to a pedestrian.