Close call as driver speeds through RIDE: OPP
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 8:57AM EST
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP say one of their officers was almost hit at a RIDE program Sunday.
Police say about 1:30 p.m. on Perth Road 180 near Cromarty a vehicle approached at a high rate of speed and failed to slow down.
They say full emergency lights were activated on the cruiser and the officer was wearing a highly reflective coat.
The officer had to take evasive action to prevent being struck, police say.
With assistance of Huron OPP the vehicle was located and stopped.
A 54-year-old London man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and stunt driving for driving too close to a pedestrian.