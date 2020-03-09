LONDON, ONT -- The Western Mustangs can hold their heads high even if the end result was not what they hoped for after an impressive run at the men’s basketball National Championship.

The Cinderella season came to a close after falling to the University of British Columbia in the bronze medal game Sunday.

Western led by three points at the half, but UBC came storming back in the second half outscoring the Mustangs 58-37. The final score was 99-82.

“At this time we’d like to thank our supporters, fans, and alumni for following, watching, and cheering us on all season long! From pre-season to nationals, thank you for sharing unforgettable moments with us, we will be back next season for more!,” read a tweet from Western.

Western entered the nationals as the fifth seeded team, but managed to stun the University of Alberta Golden Bears to advance to the semi-finals.

Western finishes as the #4 team in the nation after 99-82 loss to UBC in bronze medal game.



RECAP ➡️https://t.co/6J9tdHbnjb



— Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile the men’s hockey team is getting set for their nationals run this week.

They punched their ticket on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Concordia in the wildcard game.

Western has had an unbelievable run to this point, eliminating the top two teams in Ontario before taking the winner-take all bronze medal game Saturday.

Western will face the number two team in the country the Saskatchewan Huskies on Thursday.