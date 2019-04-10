

Scott Miller, CTV London





Janelle Dykstra is a new person. Over the past four years, she’s lost 160 pounds and has found happiness and purpose in her life.

For that, she could win $100,000 in California this weekend.

The Clinton, Ont. woman is one of 10 finalists in FitBody Boot Camp’s New Year New You fitness challenge.

She qualified by losing 41 pounds in the first eight weeks of 2019, but it’s her total transformation since starting at Goderich’s FitBody Boot Camp that really caught the attention of the challenge organizers.

Dykstra and some of her fitness coaches leave for San Diego Wednesday.

The final prize will be awarded this weekend.

