Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm

All school purpose vehicles for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) have been cancelled for the entire day.

TVDSB has said all schools and workplaces will be closed today, "due to inclement weather." On-site child care centres and before and after school programs are also closed.

The LDCSB is also closing all school buildings today including the elementary gymnastics meet.

In Huron-Perth, transportation is cancelled for 64 routes in that region.

Western University is also delaying opening until noon.

According to a statement released by the school, "With icy walking conditions in London, Western University is delaying opening today, Thursday, Feb. 23 until 12 p.m.... The university is continuing to monitor the weather and updates will be communicated through the weather page on Western’s website and social media accounts."

With temperatures still near the freezing mark, periods of freezing drizzle are expected throughout the morning.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery.

Power Outages

Hydro One is reporting thousands of power outages across the region including St. Thomas, Iona and Tilsonburg, where upwards of 5,000 customers are without power in each area.

St. Thomas fire is warning of multiple power lines down in the east end of the city and asking people to avoid the area and not approach downed lines.

According to police, Centennial Road from Talbot Street to South Edgeware Road is closed due to down power lines.

London Hydro is not reporting any outages on its outage map as of 6:30 a.m.

Hydro One is reporting thousands of power outages across the region. (Source: Hydro One)

A look at the London and area forecast

Thursday: Periods of freezing drizzle changing to periods of drizzle this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning.

Thursday Night: Periods of drizzle changing to a few flurries this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 2

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of rain or snow. High plus 3.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 2.