Clean and Green: Get out and pick up!

The launch of the 18th annual 20 Minute London Makeover couldn’t be stopped by a spring downpour.

On Friday, dozens of people took part in the spring cleaning event that was held at the Western Fair District.

The event encourages people to pick up litter and debris around their businesses, homes, and public locations for 20 minutes.

London Clean & Green is a campaign promoting litter prevention, community clean-ups, and environmental projects every April.

“People care about the city. They’ll come out in the rain,” said Jay Stanford, Director of Climate Change, Environment, and Waste. “This is the front runner for the big community wide cleanup that occurs tomorrow.”

A map to Saturday’s clean-up locations can be found on the Get Involved London website.