LONDON
London

    • Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police

    Sarnia police are investigating after a claw hammer was used in an assault on March 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Sarnia police are investigating after a claw hammer was used in an assault on March 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Share

    Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.

    After getting multiple 911 calls about an injured man in the area of Kathleen Street and Walnut Street on Friday afternoon, officers arrived to find the 28-year-old injured man.

    Police said he was involved in a physical fight with another man when a woman allegedly “joined the fray” and struck the victim in the face multiple times with a claw hammer.

    A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

    Police said the other involved man has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News