Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police

Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.

After getting multiple 911 calls about an injured man in the area of Kathleen Street and Walnut Street on Friday afternoon, officers arrived to find the 28-year-old injured man.

Police said he was involved in a physical fight with another man when a woman allegedly “joined the fray” and struck the victim in the face multiple times with a claw hammer.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the other involved man has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.